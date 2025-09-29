Inside The Reds

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

They had incredible seasons.

Ricky Logan

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four Cincinnati Reds players have been nominated for the All-MLB Team for their performance in the 2025 season: Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, and Emilio Pagán.

Hunter Greene finished the season going 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, his second consecutive season with a sub-three ERA. Greene also tossed his first complete game in 2025, a one-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs on September 18. Greene will be the Reds' starter for Game One against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Elly De La Cruz started the season out strong, slashing .284/.359/.495 with 18 home runs and 25 stolen bases at the All-Star break. De La Cruz would finish the season with a .264 average with a .776 OPS, 86 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases, earning his second career All-Star game appearance.

Emilio Pagán had his best season since 2019 with a 2.88 ERA and a career-best 32 saves in 70 games in 2025. He had 81 strikeouts, and batters had a .168 average against him. 

Andrew Abbott had a career season in 2025. Not only did he reach a career high in starts, but the 26-year-old also finished with a 2.87 ERA, 149 strikeouts, a career low in walks, and a .235 batting average against him, all career bests. Abbott matched his career high in wins and was named an All-Star for the first time this season. 

Vote for your Cincinnati Reds below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/News