Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Four Cincinnati Reds players have been nominated for the All-MLB Team for their performance in the 2025 season: Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, and Emilio Pagán.
Hunter Greene finished the season going 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, his second consecutive season with a sub-three ERA. Greene also tossed his first complete game in 2025, a one-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs on September 18. Greene will be the Reds' starter for Game One against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
Elly De La Cruz started the season out strong, slashing .284/.359/.495 with 18 home runs and 25 stolen bases at the All-Star break. De La Cruz would finish the season with a .264 average with a .776 OPS, 86 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases, earning his second career All-Star game appearance.
Emilio Pagán had his best season since 2019 with a 2.88 ERA and a career-best 32 saves in 70 games in 2025. He had 81 strikeouts, and batters had a .168 average against him.
Andrew Abbott had a career season in 2025. Not only did he reach a career high in starts, but the 26-year-old also finished with a 2.87 ERA, 149 strikeouts, a career low in walks, and a .235 batting average against him, all career bests. Abbott matched his career high in wins and was named an All-Star for the first time this season.
