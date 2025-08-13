Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds signed former Wake Forest pitcher Griffin Green to a minor league deal on Tuesday. The right-hander has a 2.65 ERA in 26 appearances and 37 1/3 innings out of the bullpen for the Demon Deacons in 2025. He walked 21 and struck out 38 batters on the season.
In the summer, Green pitched in seven games in the MLB Draft league and gave up two runs on two hits over seven innings of work, walking five and striking out 11.
The 24-year-old pitched collegiately at Virginia Tech before pitching his last season with Wake Forest. Reds pitchers Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns also attended and pitched at Wake Forest.
You can see the Reds full minor league transaction log here. '
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast