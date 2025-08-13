Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Reds signed the 24-year-old on Tuesday.

Jul 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The hat and glove of Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) during the sixth inning in the game against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Reds signed former Wake Forest pitcher Griffin Green to a minor league deal on Tuesday. The right-hander has a 2.65 ERA in 26 appearances and 37 1/3 innings out of the bullpen for the Demon Deacons in 2025. He walked 21 and struck out 38 batters on the season.

In the summer, Green pitched in seven games in the MLB Draft league and gave up two runs on two hits over seven innings of work, walking five and striking out 11.

The 24-year-old pitched collegiately at Virginia Tech before pitching his last season with Wake Forest. Reds pitchers Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns also attended and pitched at Wake Forest.

