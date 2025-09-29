Inside The Reds

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

This is crazy.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona takes the ball from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona takes the ball from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

After clinching a playoff berth on the final day of the season, the Cincinnati Reds became the first team in Major League Baseball history to not have a qualifying batter hit .270 or better, to not have a batter hit 25 home runs, to not have a pitcher win 15 games, and to not have a pitcher with 200 strikeouts, according to OptaSTATS.

The Reds finished the season 83-79 and tied with the New York Mets, but Cincinnati held the tiebreaker over New York, going 4-2 against them in the regular season.

Cincinnati was 75-76 after September 16 and FanGraphs gave them just a 3% chance of making the postseason. The Reds went 8-3 the rest of the way and sure enough, found themselves in a playoff spot.

The Reds will travel to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in a best-of-three series starting on Tuesday. Blake Snell will start on the mound for LA and it is widely expected that Hunter Greene will take the ball for Cincinnati.

Tuesday's game is scheduled to begin at 9:08 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News