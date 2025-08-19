Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
The veteran outfielder was designated for assignment by the Reds on Sunday. Manager Terry Francona explained the move on Sunday morning.
“Through conversations and there's some that are kind of private, and some that I can't explain, but just came to the I think the idea that kind of giving Jake a chance to go play," Francona told reporters. "Where maybe he thinks he deserves to play, which I understand, is maybe better than him sitting the bench here.”
Fraley posted a .232/.332/.387 slash line this season with six home runs and 23 RBI in 67 games.
The Reds are 66-60 and play the Angels in game two of the series on Tuesday night. They are currently 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can see the team's announcement below:
