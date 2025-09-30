Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene made Major League Baseball history, becoming the third pitcher in history to pitch 100 or more innings and average at least 10 strikeouts per nine innings of each of his first four seasons, according to OptaSTATS.
Greene has done so in 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025. The other two pitchers to accomplish this were Yu Darvish from 2012-2017, he did not pitching in 2015, and Mark Prior from 2002-2005.
The right-hander missed time on multiple occasions this season with a groin injury.
Greene has been outstanding this season when healthy. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.
The right-hander will take the ball for the Reds in Gam 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium and is scheduled to start at 9:08 ET on ESPN.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast