Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Greene has been fantastic when healthy this season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts after a ball is popped up in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene made Major League Baseball history, becoming the third pitcher in history to pitch 100 or more innings and average at least 10 strikeouts per nine innings of each of his first four seasons, according to OptaSTATS.

Greene has done so in 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025. The other two pitchers to accomplish this were Yu Darvish from 2012-2017, he did not pitching in 2015, and Mark Prior from 2002-2005.

The right-hander missed time on multiple occasions this season with a groin injury.

Greene has been outstanding this season when healthy. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.

The right-hander will take the ball for the Reds in Gam 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium and is scheduled to start at 9:08 ET on ESPN.

