Inside The Reds

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

This is awesome.

Greg Kuffner

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) celebrates a bases loaded fly out to end the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) celebrates a bases loaded fly out to end the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Fernando Cruz got out of a bases-loaded jam for the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card series on Wednesday night and had an epic reaction.

The Boston Red Sox loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but Cruz got Trevor Story to fly out to deep center field to end the inning.

Story hit the ball hard, hitting it 102.3 mph, but Trent Grisham was there to haul it in and end the inning.

The right-hander appeared in 141 games for the Reds from 2022 to 2024, including 69 games a season ago. In the offseason, the Reds traded Cruz for backup catcher Jose Trevino.

Cruz posted a heartfelt goodbye to Reds fans on Instagram.

"It has been three wonderful years for me and my family, enjoying this beautiful sport with wonderful teammates coaches and families at this level," Cruz wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank the fans who always supported and trusted me and treated me with so much love and affection. It was a dream every day to go out to play in Cincinnati. Now it’s my turn to continue this chapter of my life in the organization of the Yankees, which for me is an honor and a privilege this opportunity to play for such a prestigious and important team."

Trevino appeared in 94 games for the Reds this season. It's fair to wonder if they could've gotten a different catches instead of trading Cruz, but they were focused on upgrading defensively—especially at catcher.

You can watch Cruz's epic reaction below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News