Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Joe played in 35 games for the Reds this season.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Connor Joe (17) makes a catch for an out during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jul 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Connor Joe (17) makes a catch for an out during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds outfielder/infielder Connor Joe has elected free agency, according to the team's transaction log.

The Reds traded for Joe earlier in the season and he appeared in 35 games for Cincinnati, slashing .213/.286/.279 with four extra-base hits.

The 33-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Joe has played for the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Pirates, and the Reds in his six-year MLB career.

The Reds designated Joe for assignment at the end of August.

