Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Cincinnati Reds outfielder/infielder Connor Joe has elected free agency, according to the team's transaction log.
The Reds traded for Joe earlier in the season and he appeared in 35 games for Cincinnati, slashing .213/.286/.279 with four extra-base hits.
The 33-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Joe has played for the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Pirates, and the Reds in his six-year MLB career.
The Reds designated Joe for assignment at the end of August.
The Reds and Dodgers will face off in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night at 9:08 ET. Hunter Greene will start on the mound for Cincinnati and Blake Snell will start on the mound for Los Angeles.
