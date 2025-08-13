Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Reds made it official on Tuesday.

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds signed former George Mason pitcher Connor O'Hara on Tuesday.

The right-hander went 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings for George Mason in 2025.

The 24-year-old led the Patriots in starts (16), complete games (2), innings pitched (89.2), ERA (2.81), shutouts (2) and strikeouts (86) this past season.

O'Hara was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team. ranked second in ERA, third in both opponent batting average and innings pitched, tied for third in wins, and was fourth in strikeouts.  He finished the regular season ranked 46th in the NCAA in earned run average.

He was assigned to the ACL Reds.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

