Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds signed former George Mason pitcher Connor O'Hara on Tuesday.
The right-hander went 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings for George Mason in 2025.
The 24-year-old led the Patriots in starts (16), complete games (2), innings pitched (89.2), ERA (2.81), shutouts (2) and strikeouts (86) this past season.
O'Hara was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team. ranked second in ERA, third in both opponent batting average and innings pitched, tied for third in wins, and was fourth in strikeouts. He finished the regular season ranked 46th in the NCAA in earned run average.
He was assigned to the ACL Reds.
You can read more about the signing here.
