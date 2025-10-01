MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds' ace Hunter Greene got hit around in Game 1. He gave up five runs in just three innings, including three home runs.
ESPN's MLB analyst Buster Olney is suggesting that Greene might have been tipping his pitchers against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
"We were having a drink at the hotel bar after the game, watching what was going on, and Eduardo Perez breaks out his iPad and shows us how he was tipping his pitches with his glove," Olney said.
"Then, he ran through some of the swings. In Eduardo's mind, they absolutely knew every time he was going to throw a breaking ball."
If Greene was tipping his pitches, it would make a lot of sense with how hard the Dodgers were hitting the ball off him on Tuesday night.
Greene had been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball when healthy this season. His start on Tuesday was an anomaly and it came at the worst time for the Reds.
Game 2 is scheduled to start at 9:08 ET on Wednesday night. Zack Littell is scheduled to start on the mound for Cincinnati.
