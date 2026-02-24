Cincinnati Reds' Next Star Slugger is Already on Their Roster

Last season, infield prospect Sal Stewart took the Cincinnati Reds by storm and the fans couldn't wait to get him to the Queen City. The Reds opted to leave him in Triple-A for longer than they probably should have.

In 38 Triple-A games last season, Stewart posted an OPS over 1.000. Honestly, he didn't need more than 10 or 12 Triple-A games for the fanbase to begin pushing for his big league call up. Eventually, the Reds would make the call and Stewart was as advertised.

He posted a .839 OPS in 18 games with the Reds. The young slugger hit five home runs in only 55 at-bats. Better yet, he looked solid on defense and showed a very advanced approach at the plate.

Heading into spring training, Stewart has been a name to watch in Cincinnati. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently listed the young infielder as one of the 20 rookies poised to make an impact in 2026.

Sal Stewart Has the Makings of Cincinnati's Next Great Slugger

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) sits in the dugout as his teammates head for the clubhouse after the ninth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Stewart, 22, can flat-out rake and he also works the count well, draws walks and avoids strikeouts, though he can still chase off the plate a bit too much," Bowden wrote. "He has strong exit velocity numbers and makes consistent sweet spot contact with the ability to use the whole field. He’s a below-average runner in terms of foot speed but a plus base-runner thanks to his instincts. If the Reds just leave him at first base and let him play every day, he could be a sleeper NL Rookie of the Year pick."

Stewart seems to have his role carved out for the season following the addition of Eugenio Suárez. The young prospect is likely going to play a lot of first base, while also mixing in at second base, third base, and designated hitter depending on what the Reds need on any given day. But the fact of the matter is the Reds are going to want his bat in the lineup as often as possible.

Stewart has seemingly thinned down a little bit and added some muscle to his frame. He's looked very good in the box early this spring. While spring training will never be a direct indicator of how a player will perform during the regular season, Stewart's production down the stretch last season should be enough to have him in the National League Rookie of the Year conversation to begin the season.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the 22-year-old hit 20 or 25 home runs this season. The sky is the limit for the talented Reds infielder.

