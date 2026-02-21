Cincinnati Reds Lineup for Spring Training Opener Revealed

The Cincinnati Reds are back… And playing spring training games that don’t actually count, but it’s baseball! The first lineup is out and it’s a doozy.

1.Tyler Stephenson C

2. Eugenio Suarez 3B

3. Will Benson LF

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (21) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Sal Stewart 2B

5. Noelvi Marte RF

6. Nathaniel Lowe 1B

Cincinnati Reds infielder Nathaniel Lowe (31) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

7. Dane Myers CF

8. Michael Toglia DH

9. Edwin Arroyo SS

The Reds play the Guardians on Saturday. Left-hander Logan Allen is starting Cleveland. That explains why we see Myers in centerfield as opposed to TJ Friedl. However, it does look like an opportunity for Benson to work against a lefty, which is one of his weaknesses.

In 142 career plate appearances, Benson has a slash-line of .139/.241/.254 against all southpaws. Spring is THE time to work on things like this.

I almost forgot for a minute that Michael Toglia was on the Reds roster. If anybody is a super dark horse to make the bench it’s him. I think with the addition of Lowe it’s much more unlikely now though.

Toglia hit 25 homers in 2024 for the Colorado Rockies. Of course, one of the more exciting things will be the fact that we will see Eugenio Suarez in the top of the first inning!

While this lineup looks nothing like the opening day version will, there is still plenty to watch in this game. Pay close attention to who is in the second wave as the game moves along. Early in the Cactus League slate of games will provide rare looks at some of the lower minors prospects you may not typically hear much about in the season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like these articles:







How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram