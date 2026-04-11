The Reds started fast and didn't look back on Saturday, cruising to a 7-3 win over the Angels. Cincinnati improves to 9-6 on the season.

Here are our instant observations from the victory:

Fast Start

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) gestures after hitting a double in the fourth inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds scored four runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead. First, Spencer Steer scored on a Sal Stewart single. Then, Nathaniel Lowe hit a bases-clearing double that gave Cincinnati a commanding 4-0 lead.

Spencer Steer hit his second home run of the season in the following inning, giving the Reds a 5-0 advantage.

Angels Answer

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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The Angels didn't go down quietly. They responded by scoring one run in the third and two more in the fourth inning.

Reds starter Brandon Williamson struggled, lasting just four innings. He gave up three hits and three runs. He struggled with his command. Williamson issued six walks and threw just 49 of 93 pitches for strikes.

The bullpen did its' job with Connor Phillips, Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan combined to pitch five scoreless innings and secure the win.

Other Notes

Elly De La Cruz finished 3-for-4 with three hits, one walk and one run scored. He's one of the best players in baseball and it showed on Saturday. He's off to a slow start, but Saturday was a reminder of how much of a weapon he is for Cincinnati.

The Reds drew a season-high nine walks on Saturday. They scored two insurance runs in the eighth inning on wild pitches by Chase Silseth. That gave them a 7-3 advantage. Pagan walked Trout in the ninth inning, but didn't give up a run in the victory.

Stewart continues his hot start. He finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two walks. He also scored a run. Stewart has a .340 batting average this season. He's been a major bright spot for Cincinnati and a key hitter in the lineup.

Up Next

The Reds play the Angels on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET in the series finale at Great American Ballpark. Andrew Abbott is on the mound for the Reds. He'll go up against Jose Soriano. Abbott has a 3.18 ERA in three starts this season.

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