Eugenio Suárez’s Leadership Drew Major Praise From Former Teammates and Managers

Reds fans have always loved Eugenio Suarez. While it certainly helps that he has mostly been a productive player with the Reds, they also learned to love him because of his infectious personality and his love for his teammates.

In a recent article by Charlie Goldsmith, Seattle Mariners manager told the story about how Suarez was greeted on the team plane when he was traded back to Seattle.

“When he came back to our team last year, the reception that he got on the airplane and some of the relationships he renewed, it was super impactful,” Wilson told Goldsmith. “I don’t know how to describe it other than that he’s an incredible human and an incredible player. Any team is lucky to have him.”

Suarez plays the game like a kid who is always having fun. He has been well respected by his teammates wherever he's been throughout his entire career. It's just another reason Suarez was a perfect fit for this Reds team.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had nothing but great things to say about the veteran infielder.

“When he stands up in front of the room and has a conversation with the group, nobody responds and nobody talks but him,” Lovullo said. “You know that he’s commanding the room and has earned their respect. He did that on a few occasions. He said something — it was almost like he slammed the gavel down — and now we go execute it. It’s very motivating.”

Former Teammate Weighs In

Mariners infielder Josh Naylor was ecstatic when he hearn Suarez was joining him in Seattle last year at the trade deadline.

"Pure joy," Naylor said. "He's an incredible teammate. This is my first year playing with him and he impacted me a lot. His love for baseball. His love for his teammates. High energy. He's the same person every single day. He's incredible."

On a team where the core is still quite young, Suarez's personality and leadership should blend perfectly. He's already gotten fantastic reviews from his new teammates.

The Reds are counting on Suárez to produce on the field, but what he brings to the clubhouse could be just as impactful.

