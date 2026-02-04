MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Eugenio Suárez in 2026

The Reds have been getting lots of praise this week after ownership agreed to go over their budget to sign Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal.

On Wednesday, the host of Foul Territory and former MLB catcher Erik Kratz had high praise for the Reds and their move to bring back Suarez.

"For $15 million, the Reds got 40+ home runs," Kratz said. "In my opinion, he's going to hit 40+ home runs in a lineup that, maybe they all automatically get better, because they have a dude in the lineup that is not going to let you get away with mistakes."

Suarez hit 52 home runs between the regular season and postseason in 2025.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall was asked on Tuesday, when speaking to the media, if they were specifically looking for a middle-of-the-order bat.

I think you're always looking," he said. "Obviously, a middle-of-the-order bat is the top-of-the-line hitter, so that's what you want first, and then try to fill it out afterwards, but I think you're always looking if there's a potential to add a middle of the order bat that you can work in, that'd be great."

Suarez instantly improves this team's power and should make a big difference.

You can watch the full clip below:

Adding Eugenio Suarez to the Reds lineup instantly makes everyone else better



🎥 @FoulTerritoryTV pic.twitter.com/yVuLzIZiPG — Ohio Divided (@BuckeyeNatty) February 4, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



