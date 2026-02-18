CINCINNATI – When the Reds acquired Noelvi Marte from the Seattle Mariners, he was a shortstop that looked to be the third baseman of the future in Cincinnati, sharing the left side of the infield with Elly De La Cruz.

Those plans changed after Marte returned from suspension in 2024. Almost like he had a case of the yips, routine throws across the infield were no longer routine, and the team sprang into action, acquiring the eventual Gold Glove Award winner at the position in Ke'Bryan Hayes. That left one of two places for Marte to go: a piece in a trade or the outfield. Luckily, he moved to the outfield and thrived.

Jermey Rauch of FOX19 asked Noelvi Marte about his move to the outfield and how that gave him more confidence last season. Marte said that his season-saving catch against the Pirates was "one of the most emotional moments of my career."

Marte also said that playing in the outfield gives him more time to think about his approach at the plate. In 52 games in right field, the 24-year-old slashed .261/.288/.424 with seven home runs. The Reds believe in his outfield defense so much that they even intend to give him playing time in center field as well.

Nick Krall was asked about Marte getting reps in center earlier this offseason on the Reds Hot Stove.

"I think, he's obviously a top-of-the-line runner. So, as a game changer, and I don't want to discount TJ (Friedl) either, not at all. I think you're going to see some of these guys go and say, okay, well, what's the best you know who can who can do this? Who can't do this? And you know, when you look at Marte, he played two months in the big leagues, well two months in his career in right field, and they were in the big leagues after basically taking some shagging some balls for a while."

Playing Marte in center field gives the team more flexibility and an opportunity to give TJ Friedl more rest and time at DH.

"You're going to see in spring, Noelvi play right and some center," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Just because he worked out there this winter and he really liked it. We all think physically, he can do it. TJ is our center fielder. We're also going to move him to left on some days just in case."

After an abysmal season in 2024, Marte showed the Reds that he can and wants to be an important player for the team's future success as they look to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-2013.

