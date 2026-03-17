CINCINNATI – Over the offseason, the Reds made it a priority to retool the bullpen. They signed Hagen Danner to a minor league contract in January. He may have the coolest nickname in the sport, "The Ice Cream Man," but he is exceeding expectations.

Danner has thrown just 1/3 of an inning in his big league career to this point. The 27-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 out of high school as a catcher. He played three seasons before he transitioned to pitching full-time during the canceled COVID-19 season for the 2021 season.

This spring, Danner has pitched in seven innings and has a 2.57 ERA. He has a .192 batting average against him and has walked just two with nine strikeouts. He is undoubtedly having the best spring of his pitching career at this point. He's also catching the eye of his teammates as well.

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“He has been throwing the ball really well." Andrew Abbott told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "I’ve played with him before and knew what he could do. Seeing him in games and in practice, he has shown up. He has done well in bullpens, in live (batting practices), in games. Overall, he’s a great teammate and a great person.”

Danner has a lively fastball that reaches the upper 90s and a slider that has great movement. His performance this spring is catching the eye of manager Terry Francona.

“He’s obviously pitching with confidence." Francona said. "The velocity is up. He’s spinning the breaking ball. He’s attacking the zone. There’s nothing not to like. Very impressive.”

Path to the Big Leagues

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hagen Danner (81) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For him to make the Opening Day roster, the Reds have to make room on the 40-man roster. Connor Phillips, Zach Maxwell, and Kyle Nicolas may have an edge when it comes to making the team out of spring due to them being on the 40-man already. He's turning heads this spring and may find himself on the big league club at some point this year at the very least.

In five minor league seasons as a full-time pitcher, Danner is 12-7 with a 3.86 ERA in 170 1/3 innings pitched, with 189 strikeouts and 60 walks. He made his Major League debut with the Blue Jays in August of 2023. He retired the first batter but left the game after nine pitches to the next batter due to an oblique strain, ending his season.

Opening Day is right around the corner as the Reds look to finalize the 26-man roster.

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