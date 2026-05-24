After Sunday's series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals was delayed due to rain, it will now be postponed.

"Today’s game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader on Monday, August 17, 2026 at 1:40 PM," the Reds social media account posted. "Fans holding tickets for today’s game may present their same ticket for the make up game scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2026 at 1:40 PM with no exchange necessary."

"Gates will open for the make up game for Season Ticket Members at 12:10 PM and the general public at 12:40 PM. The timing of the originally scheduled game for Monday, August 17, 2026 at 6:40 PM remains unchanged. Gates will open for that game for Season Ticket Members at 5:10 PM and the general public at 5:40 PM."

Fan can visit reds.com/rainout for more information.

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Sep 7, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) tags New York Mets pinch hitter Mark Vientos (27) out at first in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds will travel to New York to take on the Mets for a three-game series.

Game 1: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. ET

Nick Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Andrew Abbott were scheduled to start the three games against the Mets and according to Charlie Goldsmith, that will still be the case. Brady Singer will skip his turn this time through the rotation.

Connor Philips Optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After Connor Phillips struggled in game one of the doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, the Reds sent him down to Triple-A Louisville after the game.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media after the game about the decision.

“He’s just not throwing enough strikes," Reds manager Francona said. "We’re trying like crazy to kind of work with him on the running game and things like that. Because he’s blessed with a really good arm and he can spin it. But until he starts throwing the ball where he wants it, it can be a struggle."

“The other day, he did great. He’s just got to follow it up and be a little more consistent.”

Phillips has elite stuff, but he is simply not throwing enough strikes and walking too many batters.

If Phillips can work on his command, we will likely see him again at some point this season.

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