Nick Krall Doubles Down on Trade Made for Underperforming Reds Infielder

The Cincinnati Reds are on the sideline once again in October. A season removed from stumbling into a postseason berth, the Reds would not be struck by lightning twice.

With no postseason berth, it's time for the franchise to look toward the future. If there is baseball played in 2027, this team must look a lot different before Opening Day. Earlier this week, the Reds front office met with the media to answer some of the biggest questions surrounding the organization.

Reds President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, made several headlines with some of his comments during the Q&A. One of the biggest headlines was Krall's comments on the performance of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. These comments could be interpreted as a surprise for some and, for others, could come as no surprise at all.

An Interesting Start To The Offseason

Sep 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes prepares to bat during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Goldsmith was one of the media members in attendance for the Q&A and caught these comments from Krall on Hayes.

“He was a three-win player three years ago,” Krall said. "Last year, he was a two-win player. If he can get to where he was last year and get on base a bit, that’s a productive player."

Krall even went further with his comments, stating that Hayes' contract is well worth what the Reds are paying for their former Gold Glove third baseman.

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) throws to first to get Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (not pictured) out in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Take this year out of it. If he’s a 1.5 win player, he’s well worth that contract. If he can be a bench guy who can be a quality defender, he’s well worth the contract."

It appears the front office is hoping Hayes can be a top bench guy. You know, the guy who had the fourth-largest contract on the team in 2026 and who will also be earning $7 million in 2027.

It's fair to say that these comments are going to have fans tuning out, right? A bench guy taking a massive piece of the pie with a career OPS of .652 is just setting up this team for failure once again.

The Reds are never going to admit that the trade was a mistake. Instead, they're going to run Hayes back out next season, and the Reds will have a liability on offense.

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This same song and dance by the front office was old five years ago. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the fans are in for much change. Maybe not having a season in 2027 is in the best interest of everyone in Cincinnati.