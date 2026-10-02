Nick Krall Sends Clear Message About Reds Starting Pitcher Getting in Better Shape

The Cincinnati Reds' 2026 season came to a disappointing close this past Sunday. A season that began with a lot of promise was basically cooked before the MLB All-Star Game.

It's easy to see how the Reds got to this point. The blame can be placed on everyone in the franchise, which includes president of baseball operations, Nick Krall.

Krall's name has not been in favor with the fan base for quite some time. However, ownership doesn't seem to have the same feelings toward Krall. On Thursday, Krall spoke with the media about the future of the franchise and, during that time, had some harsh words for starting pitcher Andrew Abbott.

Coming In Hot

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitching was a major topic of conversation during the Q&A with Krall. Krall mentioned that Abbott needs to get himself in better shape coming into next season.

Those are the words a player wants to hear from the front office after having such a terrible season. That's sarcasm for those of you who may not know.

Abbott's 2026 season was not one that anyone expected. After making his first All-Star appearance in 2025, Abbott was not even close to being at that level this season.

The Reds left-hander made 32 starts and finished the season 6-11 with a 4.61 ERA. Stamina may very well have been an issue with Abbott this season. In his last five starts, Abbott only went six innings or more just one time.

What Will The Reception Be?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the first inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The comments made by Krall about Abbott are not the kind that will be swept under the rug. Maybe that difficult conversation has already been had behind closed doors. However, it will be interesting to see what the response from the players may be to those comments.

One thing is for certain, the Reds need Abbott at his best.

Coming into this season, the Reds were supposed to have one of the best starting rotations in the league. Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Abbott were meant to strike fear in the rest of the National League. Now, with Greene's injury, it feels like Burns and Abbott could be the only two on the roster in 2027.

Abbott's 2026 was the most starts he has made as a big-league pitcher. It was also his worst season. While hearing those words publicly about Abbott is going to raise some eyebrows, it's also fair to say that something led to a disappointing season.