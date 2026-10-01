Nick Krall’s Comments on Noelvi Marte Raise Serious Questions About His Future With the Reds

After Noelvi Marte changed positions from third base to right field in the middle of the 2025 season, it was starting to look like he was their right fielder of the future.

Although he struggled down the stretch, Marte made a "season-saving" catch against the Pittsburgh Pirates, robbing a home run from Bryan Reynolds. He slashed .263/.300/.448 with 33 extra-base hits and. he went into Spring Training expecting to be Cincinnati's everyday right fielder.

However, that wasn't the case. Marte struggled in the spring and Reds manager Terry Francona questioned his work ethic. After just over 30 at-bats and inconsistent playing time to start the season, Marte was sent down to Triple-A Louisville.

In Louisville, he did nothing but hit, earning his way back up to the big leagues. That didn't translate to big-league success. In August, he was sent back down to Louisville again and was once again challenged by Francona.

"I said, ‘This is kind of a pivotal time for you,’" Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "’Don’t just go down.’ He’s probably going to find ways to get hits in Triple-A. I said, ‘You’ve got to play with some urgency and get after it. Be the first one out there. Don’t be the last one out there. Take charge in the outfield, things like that.’”

What this quote hints at is that Marte was having a tough time with the little things, whether it was showing up on time or having a sense of urgency.

“He has all the tools to be an everyday player," Francona said. "Saying that, when you’re playing every day, you’ve got to find a way to help the team win. And it’s not just getting hits. It’s playing the position. It’s just being accountable for many different things. He was just having a tough time by his own admission."

Nick Krall's Blunt Comments Towards Marte

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte steals second base against the Athletics in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte ended the season slashing .189/.229/.321 with 13 extra-base hits in 63 games with the Reds.

On Thursday morning, Phil Castellini, Nick Krall, and Brad Meador spoke to the media and recapped the 2026 season. Krall was about as blunt as we've heard him be when it comes to Marte and the season he had.

"Noelvi Marte was bad," Krall told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "We should have sent him down earlier than we did."

To put that in comparison, here is what Krall had to say about TJ Friedl, who was equally as bad.

"Friedl didn’t work out. He lost some athleticism and struggled to do what he did in 2025. We’ve got to improve the roster first and foremost.”

The way Krall and Francona continue to talk about Marte suggests there may be more going on behind the scenes. It has happened too often to brush off as a coincidence, and their comments raise questions about how the Reds really view the young outfielder.

Krall did go on to speak more about Marte and his potential.

“If he can get the ball in the zone, he has a chance to be an impact player,” Krall said. “But unless he can do it, he has got to figure out how to get the ball in the zone and swing at quality pitches.”

It sure feels like Marte is running out of chances in Cincinnati, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he has already played his last game in a Reds uniform.