Nick Krall’s Comments Raise Questions About Tyler Stephenson’s Future as Reds Face Big Decision

The Cincinnati Reds have a big decision to make on Tyler Stephenson this offseason, and Nick Krall’s latest comments suggest bringing him back is far from a sure thing.

Speaking with MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, the Reds’ president of baseball operations discussed how Stephenson fits into the team’s offseason plans.

"I think we need to take a step back and figure out what it’s going to take," Krall said. "How does it help us move forward? And do we need to use that money to improve something else? I think we have a lot of questions that need to be answered over the next month as we approach free agency. But he’s a great guy and we’d love to have him back.”

There is nothing wrong with evaluating the cost. The Reds have multiple needs, and they have to consider how much money they can commit to one position.

But if they let Stephenson walk, they need a better plan behind the plate.

Reds Have Limited Options Behind Tyler Stephenson

Sep 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) watches the ball after hitting a pop up foul ball in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their current alternatives are Jose Trevino and Will Banfield, two catchers who struggle offensively. Moving forward with that combination would leave the Reds with another spot in the lineup where offense could be hard to come by.

That has to be part of the conversation when Krall talks about using the money elsewhere. Improving another position would help, but the Reds also have to account for what they would lose at catcher.

The uncertainty also makes their decision to hold onto Stephenson at the trade deadline harder to understand.

If the Reds were not confident they could bring him back, the deadline was an opportunity to explore getting something for him in a trade. They chose to keep him. Now they are approaching free agency and could lose him for nothing.

That does not mean they should bring him back at any price. Keeping him at the deadline should not force them into a contract they don't like. But it is fair to question the plan if they ultimately let him leave and enter next season with a weaker catching situation.

Krall saying the Reds would love to have Stephenson back is one thing. Finding a way to make it happen is another.

The Reds need to improve this offseason. If Stephenson is not part of that plan, they need to explain how they are going to get better without him. Relying on Trevino and Banfield would be a tough sell.