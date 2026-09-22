Nick Krall's Reds Tenure Comes Under More Scrutiny After Front Office Rumor

Cincinnati Reds' president of baseball operations Nick Krall has raised some eyebrows across the fanbase and around the league with his recent rumor stating that the team is keeping its current front office intact. The team has made just one playoff appearance over the last six years, along with a litany of questionable trades and contract decisions during his tenure as both general manager and president.

MLB Network’s Brian Kenny recently gave his list of categories for general managers and executives around the league: The honeymoon phase, the honeymoon phase is almost complete, and trouble in paradise.

Is It Finally Time For a Change?

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Kenny's list, he listed Krall in the "trouble in paradise" category. The team took a major step back from their playoff run, albeit a fluky playoff run, in 2025. The Reds are in last place in the National League Central and were eliminated from postseason contention last week.

"The Reds were very promising three years ago," Kenny said. "But that's three years ago. Nick Krall says he's coming back; the front office will remain intact. They have a nice talent base, but a lot of underperformance and a lot of guys getting injured. One playoff appearance in six years."

When the news was announced about Krall and the front office, he was quickly defended in local media spheres, putting the brunt of the blame on ownership.

“It’s been a very tough season,” Krall told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Enquirer. ”Obviously, it all comes back on me. And we’ve got to make better decisions as an organization, and that’s on me.”

Those choices are and have been his choices for six seasons now. Yes, ownership deserves blame for the payroll finances and, frankly, for keeping Krall in his position. For a team that does not have the luxury of missing on long-term and higher-salaried contracts over and over again, he's repeatedly failed in that aspect.

Failing in the Margins

Apr 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds third base Jeimer Candelario (3) gathers his thoughts before his first at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have had two major contracts that they have had to eat over $20 million on over the last three seasons. They released Mike Moustakas with $22 million left on his $65 million contract in 2023 and had to eat $22.5 million when they released Jeimer Candelario a little over a year into his three-year, $45 million deal.

“You can make all the excuses you want," Krall said, "but at the end of the day we haven’t done what we set out to do, and we’ve got to figure out how to do a better job going into next year,”

This doesn't include trading for Ke'Bryan Hayes, who is going to be owed $30 million over the next three seasons, with a $12 million club option for 2030 and a potential $23 million qualifying offer for Brady Singer.

The team has one of the weaker-valued farm systems in the league, so that makes it harder to add talent through trades. They don't have any players at the big league level that will bring in top talent to help bolster the farm system either, unless they were to trade Elly De La Cruz, Chase Burns, and Sal Stewart.

It feels like this team is stuck in purgatory, and it's going to be a very difficult path to get out of it.