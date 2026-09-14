Reds Could Spend Huge Chunk of Limited Offseason Budget on Questionable Move

As if it's not difficult being a small market team with a limited budget when it comes to signing players in free agency, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall has stated that the team has plans to bring back Brady Singer this offseason, albeit in a questionable manner.

This Is A Questionable Decision For A Team With Limited Resources

Sep 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) watches Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) run the bases after giving up a two run home run in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if operating with a limited budget doesn’t already make free agency difficult enough for a small-market team, the Cincinnati Reds could devote a significant portion of their available money to bringing back Brady Singer.

Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer expects the Reds to extend Singer a one-year, $23 million qualifying offer this offseason. While that would address an obvious need following Hunter Greene’s Tommy John surgery, it would also potentially consume a substantial portion of Cincinnati’s limited payroll flexibility.

That qualifying offer will be $23 million, giving him the largest single-year contract in the franchise's history. The Reds have a very limited payroll, and this will be one of four high-dollar contracts that Krall has overseen: Mike Moustakas, Jeimer Candelario, Nick Martinez, and now Singer. That does not include questionable trade decisions over the last several years. Moustakas signed a four-year, $64 million contract in 2019 and was released with $22 million owed in 2023. Candelario was signed in 2024 to a three-year, $45 million contract and was released with $22.5 million owed in 2025. $44.5 million in dead money is unacceptable for a team with the resources the current ownership has. Now they plan to give $23 million to a pitcher who has severely regressed since last season and will be no better than a fifth starter for the Reds.

The Reds had the opportunity to move Singer at the trade deadline, but ultimately kept him on the roster. This is where the first reports of Krall saying the plan is to offer him a qualifying offer this offseason.

“We’ve got a good core group of players,” Krall told Wittenmyer. “I mean, we’ve got a guy who was in the Cy Young running in Burns. You’ve got Elly (De La Cruz), who’s been close to MVP caliber, and he’s missed a month of the season due to (hamstring) injury. And Sal Stewart has a chance to win Rookie of the Year.

That list does not include an historically bad offense that has four players hitting below .200 with 200 or more plate appearances and two players hitting below .165, one of whom was traded for at the trade deadline in Ke'Bryan Hayes. Only one team in Major League Baseball history has had a team with four players hitting under .200, and only one other team has had two players hit below .165.

The Front Office Will Remain Intact For 2027

Reds owner Bob Castellini applauds during a Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In that same report from Wittenmyer, Krall confirmed that the current front office will return for next season. Again, a questionable decision by ownership.

“We’ve had some conversations,” Krall told Wittenmyer.

This move begs the question: “Does winning actually matter?" The Reds had their last 90-win season in 2013, and they are 906-1,085 since the 2014 season. It felt like the organization was going to take a big leap after they fired manager David Bell in 2024 and hired future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona to a three-year contract that offseason. That has not gone to plan.

“It’s been a very tough season,” Krall said. ”Obviously, it all comes back on me. And we’ve got to make better decisions as an organization, and that’s on me.”

It all comes back on Krall, and sadly the Castellini family and ownership groups feel that he and the rest of the front office were worthy enough to retain going forward. Sadly, it doesn't feel like the owners truly care about winning. Money isn't the issue when it comes to the Reds; it's who's spending the money and pulling the strings in the front office.