Nick Lodolo Moves Closer to Return After Key Step Friday

Nick Lodolo continues to take steps forward after a blister has forced him to miss the start of the season. On Friday, the left-hander was seen in Minnesota throwing live batting practice to hitters ahead of Friday night's showdown against the Twins.

While Lodolo will likely need to go on a rehab assignment and build himself back up before he is ready to pitch for the Reds, it is a step in the right direction.

The Reds Miss Lodolo and Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) wraps up a bullpen session with pitcher Hunter Greene (21) at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Cincinnati's pitching has been pretty impressive to start the year, they still miss Hunter Greene and Lodolo big time. When Lodolo and Greene are healthy and on the top of their game, they are one of the better one-two punches in the National League.

Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder have been fantastic to start the season. Brandon Williamson has been up and down. It's likely all three of those pitchers will have their ups and downs as they just don't have a ton of big league experience.

Reds By the Numbers

Apr 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) prepares to bat against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Reds have won 11 of their first 19 games despite ranking 28th in the majors with 64 runs scored. Only the Giants and White Sox have scores less runs.

Eight of the Reds' 11 wins have been by two runs or fewer, tying them with the St. Louis Cardinals for the most wins in the majors.

Even more telling, the Reds are already 5-4 in games where they’ve scored two runs or fewer, including grinding out a 2-1 series win over the Giants. They’re also a perfect 4-0 in one-run games after going .500 (22-22) in those spots last year.

That is the main reason the Reds have 11 wins despite their offense struggling as much as it is.

The Reds play the first game of a three-game series against the Twins on Friday. Last season, the Reds took two of the three games at Great American Ball Park.

You can see the photo of Lodolo throwing live batting practice below from X user Sam Wade:

Nick Lodolo throwing some live ABs during batting practice before the Reds vs Twins game.#ATOBTTR @CBoxSports pic.twitter.com/hjoShNA0FP — Sam Wade (@samwade35) April 17, 2026

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