Noelvi Marte Gives the Reds an Encouraging Update With Huge Performance in Winter Ball

There is no way around it. Noelvi Marte's 2026 season with the Cincinnati Reds was a big disappointment.

However, Marte is showing promise in the Dominican Winter League and had a huge performance on Saturday night.

Marte went 4-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base for Gigantes del Cibao in Saturday’s 12–11 loss to Estrellas. The outfielder is slashing .346/.379/.423 with two extra-base hits and four stolen bases in six games.

The Reds need Marte to continue to build confidence so he can come into Spring Training in 2027 and try to earn a roster spot.

Marte's Tough Season

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte steals second base against the Athletics in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte came into Spring Training expecting to be the everyday right fielder in 2026. However, his struggles in the spring led the the coaching staff challenging him to be better.

Marte made the Opening Day roster, but split time with Will Benson. He never got in much of a groove and was sent down to Triple-A Louisville after just over 30 at-bats.

From there, Marte bounced between the majors and minors throughout the season, never finding his footing at the big league level. He chased nearly 41% of pitches outside the strike zone, a problem that continued to hold him back. Until he cuts down on those swings, it will be difficult for him to find consistent success against major league pitching.

A Fresh Start in 2027

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte will enter 2027 with lower expectations and less pressure to be a major part of the Reds’ offense. That might be a good thing. Instead of being counted on to be a big part of the offense, he could have an opportunity to earn a role and build from there. The talent is still there, but the Reds need to see it turn into consistent production.

Still, opportunities will not last forever. This could be one of Marte’s last chances to prove he belongs in Cincinnati’s long-term plans. A strong winter would be an encouraging start, but the real test will be whether he can carry those improvements into spring training and give the Reds a reason to keep him in the mix.

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