One Reds Pitching Prospect Is Quietly Dominating Right Now
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Each year, a player pops up that isn't on any top prospect lists and raises eyebrows. This year, that player is right-handed pitcher Hunter Parks.
Parks pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Saturday for Double-A Chattanooga. In six games this season and 10 innings pitched, Parks has yet to allow a run. He's also turned himself into a strikeout pitcher, striking out 19 batters in those 10 innings.
The 24-year-old was drafted by the Reds in the 8th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
The Reds started him as a starting pitcher, but he struggled with his command. Last season, the Reds converted him to a reliever and he started to see more success.
Before the Reds converted him to a reliever, FanGraphs suggested they do just that back in 2024.
"Parks has only ever started in pro ball, but he’s walked 15% of hitters combined the last two seasons and, now in his 40-man platform year, the Reds should consider moving him to relief," they wrote. "He sat 95 mph last season and has a plus-plus two-plane breaking ball with huge wipe. Pitch metrics also like his changeup, but he has lacked any modicum of feel for it during my in-person looks. Especially if he can throw a little harder in relief, he should be a dynamic reliever, but he’ll probably need to improve his command somewhat to consistently be on a roster."
It's good to see Parks finally having success and he is a prospect to keep an eye on the rest of the season.
Around the Minor Leagues
Noelvi Marte continues to dominate in Triple-A Louisville, going 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base on Saturday. Marte is hitting .417 with a 1.197 OPS since being demoted. Michael Toglia went 2-4. He's hitting .279 with an OPS of .915. Luis Mey struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief. He has a 4.91 ERA in Louisville this season.
In Double-A Chattanooga, Alexander Vargas continues to play well. He went 2-5 on Saturday and is hitting .346 on the season. Austin Hendrick went 0-2 but drew two walks. He is hitting .324 with an OPS of .899.
In High-A Dayton, Carlos Sanchez continues to hit the ball. He went 1-4 on Saturday with a double. He's hitting .348 with an OPS of .897 this season. Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk and is hitting just .200 with an OPS of .655.
In Low-A Daytona, Kyle Henley continues to play well. He went 2-5 with a triple and is hitting .307 this season. Catcher Jacob Friend is impressing offensively for Daytona. He went 3-5 with his fourth home run of the season on Saturday and is hitting .309 with an OPS of 1.144.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4