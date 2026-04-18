Reds Top 10 Prospect Placed on Injured List

Cincinnati Reds No. 7-ranked prospect Chase Petty was placed on the injured list in Triple-A Louisville, according to the team's minor league transaction log.

Petty has had an up-and-down season to start the year in Triple-A Louisville. Through four games, Petty has an ERA of 6.61. He's struck 22 and walked five in 16 1/3 innings.

There are no details on the type of injury Petty has.

Petty's Four Starts in 2026

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty (61) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In each of Petty's four starts, he's either dominated or struggled, there has been no in between. Take a look at each of his starts below:

3/27: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB

4/01: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 K, 2 BB

4/07: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 9 K, 1 BB

4/12: 4 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 K, 1 BB

"From a pure stuff standpoint, Petty was just fine in 2025. It’s the quality of stuff, especially in the zone, that suffered considerably," MLB Pipeline wrote. "His fastball still averaged around 95 mph and sniffed triple digits, with the two-seamer continuing to get ground-ball contact. But Triple-A hitters hit .417 off the pitch from July 1 on, according to Synergy. His breaking stuff, an 89-90 mph cutterish gyro slider and a low-80s sweeper, still missed bats but not nearly as often in that second half. His upper-80s changeup can flash above average with sink and fade to it."

In the offseason, Petty spoke to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard about each of his tattoos.

“Growing up, I went through a lot of hardships," Petty told Goldsmith about the tattoo on his right arm. "It’s a part of life. It made me who I am. I got that to show that I’ve got a great life in front of me. I went through all of that hardship, but that’s all for when I have a family and kids to show them how great life can be. To give them a great childhood and a great life. Just to remind myself I’ve got it good now and don’t take that for granted.”

Just like Petty's quote above, his path through the minors has not been easy.

Although he's been in the Reds' system for a while now, Petty just turned 23 two weeks ago. There is still plenty of time for him to turn it around and be the pitcher he's capable of being.