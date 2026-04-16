One Reds Prospect Is Quietly Becoming an Elite Defender

When speaking and writing about prospects, it's usually the offense that fans and scouts are excited about, but Reds prospect Carlos Jorge is starting to turn heads with his defense in the outfield.

MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo highlighted the best defensive prospects for each club and for the Reds, it was Jorge.

"Sometimes you try out a new position and it fits like a glove," the trio wrote. "Jorge was initially signed as a shortstop, then moved to second as the Reds thought he could stay on the dirt. He gave center field a try for the first time in 2023 and it was a match made in heaven. He put the infield glove down for good in 2024 and has now developed into the best defensive outfielder in the system."

Jeremy Farrell, who is the Reds' vice president of player development, said Jorge has completely bought into his move to the outfield.

“He bought into the move to the outfield. He has a chance to be an impact defender out there with his speed and arm strength," Farrell told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. "He’s buying into an approach at the plate that utilizes the whole field and utilizes his speed.”

MLB Pipeline also raved about his defense.

"He was introduced to center field in 2023 and has grown there so much that he’s no longer going to play the infield and is considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the system," they wrote. "Jorge wasn’t put on the 40-man last offseason, but wasn’t taken in the Rule 5 because he’s still a few years away. He still has the chance to be a table-setting type if he can commit to that profile."

Offense Off to a Strong Start

While he is currently on the injured list due to getting hit in the head by a pitch in last Wednesday's game, Jorge was off to a strong start offensively, slashing .368/.455/.474 with a home run and three stolen bases.

For Jorge, it's going to come down to his bat on whether he can reach the big leagues and make an impact or not. There is no denying he has the glove to be an every day center fielder.

He is currently the Reds' No. 16th ranked prospect in the system, but is still just 22 years old.

Jorge will be an interesting prospect to keep an eye on over the next year or two.

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