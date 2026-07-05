Pete Alonso Had Unexpected Praise for the Cincinnati Reds and Great American Ball Park

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Sunday, avoiding the sweep. On Saturday night, Mets slugger Pete Alonso offered an unexpected compliment to the Reds and Great American Ball Park.

Alonso said he was pumped to watch the fireworks at GABP after the game with his family for the 4th of July.

"To be honest, the Cincinnati Reds probably put on the best firework display in the big leagues, so that helps a lot," Alonso told MLB.com's Jake Rill. "It's really cool. Obviously, 250th for America."



"I remember in 2022, I was here, and they just put on an absolutely spectacular firework display and I'm like, 'Man, I can't wait to go back. Also, my parents are from Ohio and I know that they take fireworks really seriously here in the Buckeye State. So, we were in for a treat."

While the Reds haven't been able to put a great product on the field in 2026, at least they can entertain fans and players alike with fireworks.

Reds Could Have Offered Alonso a Deal

Jun 30, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) singles in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the offseason, the Orioles and Alonso agreed to a five-year deal worth $155 million. The Reds apparently offered Kyle Schwarber a deal worth $125 million, but they were never interested in Alonso.

The Reds instead settled on signing Eugenio Suarez on a one-year, $15 million deal. Alonso or Schwarber would have both helped this team immensely. They simply do not have enough firepower.

While the Reds typically don't hand out contracts in the range that Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber received, their reported $125 million offer to Schwarber showed they're willing to stretch financially for the right player. That said, it's widely believed the offer was unique because Schwarber is a Middletown native whose homecoming would've generated significant excitement, boosted ticket sales, and sold plenty of jerseys.

Facts About Reds All-Stars

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns and Sal Stewart were both named to the 2026 National League All-Star team on Saturday, earning the first All-Star selections of their careers.

It's the third straight season that the Cincinnati Reds have had multiple All-Stars. Burns and Stewart also joined rare company in franchise history, becoming just the third pair of Reds teammates age 23 or younger to earn All-Star selections in the same season. The only other duos to accomplish the feat were Johnny Bench and Wayne Simpson in 1970, and Frank Robinson and Vada Pinson in 1959.

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