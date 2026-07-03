Sal Stewart Is Putting Together a Rookie Season for the Record Books

Sal Stewart continues to prove that his rookie season is one of the best in baseball.

The 22-year-old reached 60 RBIs before the All-Star break, becoming just the third National League rookie in history to hit that mark. Only Pete Alonso (68 RBIs in 2019) and Albert Pujols (66 RBIs in 2001) have driven in more runs before the break.

That's elite company for the Reds infielder, who has quickly become one of the biggest bright spots in Cincinnati's lineup.

Stewart has consistently come through in big situations all season, providing the Reds with the middle-of-the-order production they desperately needed. His ability to drive the ball the other way, control the strike zone, and deliver with runners on base has made him one of the frontrunners for National League Rookie of the Year.

Earlier in the season, Reds manager Terry Francona compared Stewart to an MLB legend.

“The really good hitters I've been around, when they're 0-for, they know they're going to hit,” Francona told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. “Sal knows he's a good hitter; he's been a good hitter everywhere. He uses the whole field, and when you use the whole field, you get rewarded for it. Tony Gwynn, you couldn't defend him. Sal, when he hits the ball to right field, he can hit the ball out of the ballpark. When you do that, normally, you're doing a lot of things right.”

Stewart is slashing .257/.342/.471 with 36 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases this season. He's got a bright future ahead of him.

Jose Trevino Hits First Home Run in Over a Year in Win Over Brewers

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was all about Jose Trevino in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Brewers. Trevino had three hits, including a three-run home run, his first since June 8, 2025. He also threw out a base runner trying to steal.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy noticed.

"Credit the Trevino guy for changing the game," Murphy told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “He was clutch. Every hit he got was a two-strike hit. He was great for them."

The Reds were able to get five runs on Misiorowski, which not many teams can say.

“It gives us a run, which is huge,” Francona said. “That kid [Misiorowski] has got some pretty special stuff, but Sal stayed short to right field and he’s strong enough to get rewarded for it.”

The Reds head back home to start a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.