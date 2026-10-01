Phil Castellini Addresses Reds Fans, but His Message Only Raises More Questions About Ownership

On Thursday morning, Phil Castellini, Nick Krall, and Brad Meador all met with the media to discuss the 2026 season.

Castellini rarely appears at these press conferences, but he acknowledged that the organization fell short of expectations this season.

“First and foremost, I'd start with: we hear the fans loud and clear," Castellini told Mike Petraglia. "The outcomes of this particular season are not good enough. They're not good enough for our fans, our sponsors, our partners and owners, and these guys (Reds staff) know they're not good enough for the expectations they set on the baseball side of the organization, which is why we need to take a deep dive at looking at every opportunity to improve the overall operations, the continuity, consistency, and execution of a strategy."

"And I think part of that is looking at every decision that's ever been made by the entire organization: where to invest, how to invest, what to invest it in, which of those things have worked, what hasn't worked, and how can you maybe make different decisions moving forward. I think these guys (Nick Krall, Brad Meador) do a good job at evaluating that.”

It is the right thing to say. It is also a message Reds fans have heard before.

Reds Fans Have Heard This Before

Phil Castellini, President and CEO, during a Reds on Radio affiliates luncheon at Great American Ballpark in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox won their first postseason series since 2005 on Wednesday night. The Reds have not won a postseason series since 1995. And here we go again...

Another disappointing season ends, the organization acknowledges that it needs to be better, and fans are asked to trust that the people in charge will figure it out.

If the results are not good enough, why should fans feel confident about running it back with the same people responsible for them?

Castellini spoke about reviewing the organization's decisions, including where and how it invests its resources. He also pointed to a need to improve the overall operation, consistency, and execution of a strategy.

That evaluation should happen. But acknowledging that decisions need to be reviewed is not the same as holding people accountable for making them.

That is where the message becomes difficult to accept. The organization is admitting that its results are unacceptable while expressing confidence in the same leadership tasked with producing better ones.

The Blame Game

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall listens as new manager Terry Francona answers questions from the media during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just a week ago, a report from The Athletic painted a picture of a front office and ownership blaming each other for the organization's problems. Now, one week later, fans are supposed to believe the front office has the freedom to make the decisions it wants and that both sides have confidence in each other? It is fair to wonder what actually changed in seven days.

Reds fans also deserve clarity on which Castellini is actually in charge. Is Bob making the final decisions, or is Phil? Who sets the budget, who can reject a move, and who is ultimately responsible when the results are not good enough? If the Reds want fans to believe there will be accountability, it should be clear where that accountability starts.

What specifically gives ownership confidence that the next set of decisions will be better?

The responsibility also extends beyond Krall and Meador. If the Reds are serious about reviewing every decision made by the entire organization, ownership needs to be part of that discussion. That includes the resources it provides, the priorities it sets, and the people it continues to trust.

It was good to see Phil Castellini join the press conference and address the season directly. But Reds fans are tired of hearing that things need to get better without seeing the results to back it up. At some point, those words have to turn into wins.

Reds fans need a reason to believe next season will be different. Saying the organization hears them is easy. What matters is giving them a better baseball team.