Phil Castellini Reveals Why the Reds Are Not Making a Major Change to Great American Ball Park

In recent years, some Reds fans have called for moving the fences back at Great American Ball Park to create a more balanced park that gives pitchers more room for error and athletic hitters more opportunities to use their speed.

According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, there are no plans to change the ballpark’s dimensions. Phil Castellini said the organization explored several options, including moving the walls back or making them taller, before deciding against it.

“We took a really hard look at that. We looked at everything – moving the wall back, making the wall taller. I would say, in the end, it’s not going to change," Castellini said. “Because of the dynamics of the infrastructure, there just weren’t ways to easily do it. The infrastructure and the utilities that are behind – foul pole to foul pole – you just can’t move certain things.”

Great American Ball Park Is Staying the Same

Gapper entertains fans in the Diamond Seats during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The Dodgers won the second game of the series, 4-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ballpark measures 328 feet down the left field line, 404 feet to center and 325 feet down the right field line. Based on Castellini’s comments, those distances are not changing anytime soon.

It is interesting that the Reds took a serious look at making adjustments. They explored what could actually be done and determined that the structure of the stadium made those changes difficult.

That leaves the Reds with a familiar challenge. They need to build a roster that can win in the ballpark they have.

Joey Votto Raised an Interesting Point About Elly De La Cruz

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey Votto also made an intriguing argument about how Great American Ball Park affects Elly De La Cruz. While the ballpark has a reputation for helping hitters, Votto believes its smaller dimensions limit some of what makes De La Cruz special.

"I would argue that Great American Ball Park suppresses his style. I also think it negatively affects his ability to max out in the OPS+, wRC+, and then inevitably in a WAR," Votto said on MLB Now. "How many triples have we seen from the best runner in baseball? Limited. How many groundballs on the other side of a shortstop and second baseman turn into a double? Almost none. That is part of the reason why I think Great American Ball Park is not his friend."

It is a fair point. When people talk about Great American Ball Park helping hitters, the conversation usually centers on home runs. But De La Cruz can change a game with his legs, too.

Votto’s argument is that a bigger outfield would give De La Cruz more opportunities to use that speed and allow him to turn doubles into triples.

For now, it’s a moot point. Great American Ball Park isn’t changing, so the Reds need to build a roster that makes playing there an advantage.