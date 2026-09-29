Questionable Cincinnati Reds Decision Looks Worse After Former Hitter Finds Success Elsewhere

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled to find consistent offense at third base. That makes the decision to DFA a player and watch him succeed elsewhere even harder.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand did not receive a major league opportunity with the Reds in 2026 before being designated for assignment and traded to the Baltimore Orioles. In 58 games with Baltimore, he posted an .838 OPS with 24 extra-base hits.

For a Reds team that needed more production in its lineup, it is fair to question whether they gave up on him too soon.

“I felt like I just started playing like myself again,” Encarnacion-Strand told MASN Orioles. “I dealt with some injuries and now I feel fully healthy.”

Encarnacion-Strand struggled last season with the Reds, slashing just .208/.234/.377. Those numbers were not good enough, and the Reds had reasons to question whether he could become a reliable part of their lineup.

But there is a difference between struggling while healthy and struggling while trying to get healthy. Encarnacion-Strand believes injuries played a part in his difficulties at the plate.

“I think injuries had a role in that (his struggles). I think when you get injured and you're not playing every day, it just gets hard. The league does learn you and you have to make adjustments, but it's kind of hard to make adjustments when you can't be on the field because you're injured.”

That does not mean the Reds should have guaranteed him an everyday job. It does make their decision to move on without giving him another major league opportunity harder to understand.

His Comments About Third Base Add to the Frustration

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (32) rounds third base to score a run during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most interesting part of Encarnacion-Strand’s comments might have been what he said about his defensive position.

“Yeah, I was actually drafted as a third baseman. Growing up, I only played third base. When I got to the Reds, they switched me to first, but I am very comfortable at third.”

Being comfortable at third base does not automatically mean he would have been the answer there. He did play there occasionally with the Reds and it didn't look great at times. Still, with Cincinnati struggling to find a third baseman who can consistently hit, it is fair to wonder whether that possibility deserved another look.

Instead, the Reds moved on, and Baltimore got the production Cincinnati had been waiting to see.

Reds' third basemen combined to slash just .181/.254/.329 in 2026, making the decision to move on from Encarnacion-Strand even more frustrating.

A 58-game stretch does not settle what Encarnacion-Strand will become. He still has to prove he can stay healthy and produce over a full season.

But an .838 OPS and 24 extra-base hits are hard to ignore. For a team that needed more offense, the decision to give up on Encarnacion-Strand keeps looking worse.