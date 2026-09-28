Cincinnati Reds' Sal Stewart Makes MLB History With Rare Feat Not Seen Since 2007

Sal Stewart's 2026 season has not only been one of the best seasons in Cincinnati Reds history, but it has also been one of the best rookie seasons of all time. By playing in the final game of the season, he did something that only seven other rookies had done in the history of Major League Baseball: playing all 162 games.

First Rookie Since 2007 To Play All 162

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) singles to right field in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart became the first rookie since Delmon Young of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2007 to play all 162 games. Stewart started 161 of the 162 games this season, but appeared as a pinch-hitter in the only game he did not start. The 22-year-old started 110 games at first base, seven at second base, 33 games at third base, and was the designated hitter 11 times.

This is just the eighth time in Major League Baseball history that a rookie has played all 162 games. He joins Jake Wood of the Tigers (1961), Dick Allen of the Phillies (1964), Bobby Knoop of the Angels (1964), George Scott of the Red Sox (1966), Johnny Ray of the Pirates (1982), Jeff Conine of the Marlins (1993) and Delmon Young of the Rays in 2007.

One Of The Best Rookie Seasons Of All-Time

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) talks with Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) at third base in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The Reds won, 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is just another notch on his belt for his case for Rookie of the Year this season. Stewart is one of just four rookies in Major League Baseball history to hit 30 or more home runs with 110 or more RBI, joining Albert Pujols, Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso. He finished third in MLB in RBI, 15th in home runs, and led the Reds in home runs and hits.

He finished second in franchise history with 32 home runs as a rookie, six behind Frank Robinson's record; he broke the Reds' rookie RBI record with 111; he hit the most home runs by a rookie for the Reds before the All-Star break with 19; and he became the first Reds' rookie to collect 20 or more RBI in a calendar month three separate times. He was also the first Reds' rookie since Frank Robinson to make the All-Star team.

"I'm blessed. I had a great year, but I'm not satisfied," Stewart told MLB Network in a recent interview." A lot of players, they tell me all the time, ‘You’ve gotta keep your foot on the gas.’ I try to listen to all of them as much as I can. I just want to keep my head down. At the end of the season, I'll look back at it and enjoy the season. At the end of the day, I wanna do this for 10, 15, 20 years to come, so I gotta keep getting better and keep working hard."

The Reds were able to draft Stewart in 2022 with a competitive balance pick after outfielder Nick Castellanos opted to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies after turning down the Reds' qualifying offer.