Reds 2026 MLB Draft Selections Receive Impressive Ranking in Team's Farm System
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The Cincinnati Reds entered the MLB All-Star Break as a team that could use a break. With high expectations coming into the season, the Reds see the path to the top of the National League Central as impossible, and a Wild Card spot is also a stretch.
With the present of the franchise looking bleak, many fans have already turned all their attention to the future, or to the Cincinnati Bengals.
This past weekend, the 2026 MLB Draft was held, and the Reds had a chance to change their future. With their first-round selection, the Reds chose Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron. The franchise also went with a shortstop with their second-round choice, Virginia Cavaliers star Eric Becker.
Drafting back-to-back shortstops isn't the worry here for the Reds. The only worry is if these guys can quickly climb the ranks of the Reds' farm system. According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the top draft choices of the Reds are already some of the best players in the franchise's minor league system.
Reuter has the Reds with the 23rd best farm system in the league, with Lebron as the fifth best prospect and Becker as the 10th best.
That's a strong start for guys who have never even taken an at-bat at the minor league level. When the Reds selected Lebron on Saturday, MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds raved about the play of the Crimson Tide shortstop. Reynolds called Lebron a QB1-type of player.
As for Becker, the Reds selected the Cavaliers shortstop with the 58th pick in the second round; however, the MLB Draft prospect list had Becker as the 41st best prospect coming into the draft.
While the rookies have made a splash in the rankings, the Reds also have a couple of other prospects who are getting closer to making their big league debut.
One player who is extremely close to making his MLB debut is catcher Alfredo Duno, who is number one on the list of Reds prospects. Duno has been on a tear, smashing 19 home runs with an OPS of .928 this season in the minors.
The list also has Edwin Arroyo as the third-best prospect for the franchise, and he's already making an impact in Cincinnati.
Fans are probably tired of hearing this, but their are some pieces in this franchise that can build a serious contender. It seems they've added two more to that mix.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93