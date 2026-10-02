Reds' 24-Year-Old Outfielder Under Fire After Career Worst Season

The Cincinnati Reds had a chance to make another run at the postseason this year, but their roster largely underperformed, which led to the Reds being on the outside looking in on the postseason.

There were a few bright spots on the roster, but the majority of the roster was disappointing. Sal Stewart was a bright spot, as he should bring home the National League Rookie of the Year award this offseason. Elly De La Cruz was one of the best players in the league. Chase Burns has Cy Young potential, and he showed that all year. But there were more disappointments than stars on Cincinnati's roster.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte as the team's most disappointing player of the 2026 season after Marte put together his worst year in the big leagues.

Noelvi Marte Was Extremely Disappointing for the Reds This Season

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte singles against the Athletics in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There is no shortage of candidates for the Reds, including a poor contract year from Brady Singer, a disappointing reunion with Eugenio Suárez and a historically awful offensive showing from Ke'Bryan Hayes," Reuter wrote. "However, Marte was trending toward being a legitimate long-term piece in 2025 with a 104 OPS+ and 1.4 WAR in 90 games, so his massive step backward in his age-24 season has bigger long-term ramifications."

Marte is supposed to be one of the star players on the Reds roster, but instead, he's the biggest disappointment. He slashed .189/.229/.321 with a .550 OPS. This is incredibly disappointing after he slashed .263/.300/.448 in 90 games last season. Marte was worth -1.5 WAR on the year.

The Reds took a chance on Marte in the trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners a few years ago. Marte was one of the key pieces of the farm system that was needed to develop into a big-league star if the Reds wanted a chance at making a successful postseason run. Instead, he was popped for a failed drug test, missed half a year, and has been disappointing across the board.

The Reds need him to take a step forward over the offseason and into next season, or he could be at risk of losing his spot on the roster. Marte has the talent, but he hasn't adjusted to big-league pitching.

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