Reds Again Linked to Familiar Trade Target Before 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds are in a tough spot ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Any season with Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene, Chase Burns, and Sal Stewart on the roster that doesn't result in the Reds pushing for a postseason spot is a big waste.

But Cincinnati has struggled as of late. It needs to turn the season around in a big way if this team wants to make it to play October baseball again this season.

ESPN's David Schoenfield recently suggested the Baltimore Orioles should look to trade outfielder Taylor Ward ahead of the deadline, while suggesting the Reds would be one of the top fits for him.

"Are the Orioles a playoff team? It doesn't seem so. Ward is heading to free agency, so he's the guy to trade, another rare position player who can help a lineup," Schoenfield wrote. "But he's having a weird season. After hitting 36 home runs with a .317 OBP for the Angels in 2025, he has only five home runs in 2026 but a .378 OBP. That makes him fit as a potential leadoff hitter or, even better, a middle-of-the-order bat if he can combine the high walk rate with his 2025 power."

Taylor Ward Makes Sense for the Reds, But It's Unlikely

Jun 16, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward is certainly an intriguing trade chip to look at. He's been linked to the Reds in a potential trade for the last few years. Earlier this season, there was quite a bit of buzz suggesting the Reds would be a solid fit for Ward, given how horrendous the Reds' outfield was early in the season.

"The Astros and Reds could both end up dealing players, but for now, they're on the fringes of the playoff race and both could use an outfielder," Schoenfield wrote. "Astros outfielders are hitting .220/.295/.381 while Reds outfielders are hitting .218/.308/.368 for matching OPS totals of .676 through Tuesday -- tied for 25th in the majors."

But this deal isn't the most likely outcome for Cincinnati.

The Reds don't often make the big moves like this. They've been linked to Ward for quite some time, but haven't pulled the trigger before. It's hard to imagine they'd pull the trigger while sitting below .500 on the season.

Plus, Reds prospect Hector Rodriguez is banging on the door of a call-up to the big leagues. He's likely to get a shot before the Reds consider a trade like this.

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