Cincinnati Reds Fall Flat in Series Opening 3-0 Loss vs. Orioles

The Cincinnati Reds returned to Great American Ball Park after a soul-crushing series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The series with the Brewers was a chance for this team to get off life support. Unfortunately, it feels this season is long gone.

While postseason dreams are probably ruined, the Reds still have another half of a season to play. Yay? Friday night, the Baltimore Orioles came to town and decided to get in on the bullying of the Reds that everyone else has enjoyed this season, except for the New York Mets.

The Orioles grabbed the series-opener in a 3-0 shutout of the home team, and now we're going to relive a game you will never remember.

Nothing Out Of The Ordinary

May 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The heat at the ball park on Friday night was the kind that Rob Thomas would sing about. Humidity played a role, but Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer won't be using it as an excuse.

Singer's 2026 season has not gone the way he or the team had hoped, but the Reds right-hander has approached his game with a chance to start over. Singer's performance on Friday night would, unfortunately, be another forgotten start during his time in Cincinnati.

The righty was pulled after five innings. The final stat line shows that Singer allowed three hits, two earned runs, and five walks while also striking out six on 93 pitches. With the way this season has gone, that kind of performance is not going to be good enough to get the Reds to the finish line.

Not Much Assistance

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the /nm/ in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singer's night was not memorable, and the Reds' offense can add itself to that category as well. It's been the recurring theme of this season, and Friday night's loss to the Orioles was the perfect recipe for the Reds to earn their 47th loss of the season.

Outside of Elly De La Cruz finding his spot at the top of the lineup, Friday's contest was another reminder that drastic changes need to be made if this team wants to be a real threat down the road.

If we're trying to pump sunshine and rainbows, I can't seem to find a way to do that tonight.

Something To Look Forward To

Louisville Bats rehab pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the St. Paul Saints during a rehabilitation assignment at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., on June 23, 2026. Greene, a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, is working his way back after elbow surgery in March. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday night wasn't the result anyone wanted to see, but Saturday is the game everyone has been looking forward to. On Saturday, Reds starter Hunter Greene will make his much-anticipated season debut.

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than by watching Greene make his return to the big leagues? Let's just hope the Reds' offense can bring some fireworks for the show.