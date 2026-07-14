Reds All-Star Chase Burns Opens Up on Rookie Season Success

No team needed a break more than the Cincinnati Reds. Thankfully, the team is getting that break with the MLB All-Star Week festivities.

After a nightmare of a first half of the season, the Reds can take a moment to work on what they want to bring to the field for the rest of the year. While it hasn't been much of a memorable season, the Reds still have a few players who have had great starts to 2026.

Rookies Sal Stewart and Chase Burns were selected to the National League All-Star Team. A massive honor no matter what kind of season the Reds are having. Unfortunately, a groin issue will keep Burns from pitching in his first All-Star Game, but the rookie did have time to chat with MLB Network about his hot start to his career.

The Future Is Now

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inining at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Burns joined the crew at MLB Central to talk about his first big league season and how his performance has been a highlight for the Reds.

During the conversation, Burns was asked about adding another pitch to his arsenal, and the Reds rookie seemed pretty confident about the possibility.

"I've always been a four-pitch guy," Burns said. "When you move up so quickly through the minor leagues you want to use your strengths. Fastball and slider has always been my biggest strength. Always looking for that third pitch."

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inining at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way Burns has pitched this season, it would be easy to say that the Reds should continue to let him do what he has been doing.

On the season, Burns has made 18 starts, posting an 11-1 record with a 2.54 ERA and a WAR of 4.2. However, if the first-time All-Star adds another pitch, the rest of the National League will start praying they avoid Burns when the Reds are on the schedule.

It's really disappointing that Burns won't get to participate in the Midsummer Classic. But it was a wise move to speak up about his groin issue and ask to be removed from the game. That's a decision many wouldn't expect from a rookie.

Cincinnati Reds Chase Burns watches the game from the dugout in the ninth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, he's no ordinary rookie. The Reds may once again be staring down a rebuild, but one thing is for certain: Burns and Stewart are two amazing talents they can build around. If Burns continues to perform like he has this season, it's safe to say this won't be his last All-Star appearance.