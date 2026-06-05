Reds Announce Pitching Coach Derek Johnson Will Take Personal Leave of Absence

After the Cincinnati Reds dropped an ugly series to the Kansas City Royals this week, the team shifts its focus to an important series this weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals.

A series win over a National League Central foe may keep the fire off this team from a fan base that is almost ready to pack it in. On Friday, even more concerning news was announced by the team.

Charlie Goldsmith announced that pitching coach Derek Johnson will be taking a personal leave of absence from the team, with no specific return date set.

Johnson has been the pitching coach for the club since 2018, and in 2021, he was promoted to the director of pitching, as well as keeping his duties as pitching coach for the Reds. Shortly after the news was announced, manager Terry Francona shared with the media that no further comment would be made on the situation.

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) stands on a boulder for a better view of live batting practice sessions on two different fields at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we wait for more news, the Reds have more baseball to play. It can't be overstated how much a situation like this could impact a team. Either way, the Reds and Francona have to be ready to show up every day.

This is the side of professional sports that may be hard for fans to understand. It's a results-based business, but these are still human beings dealing with the same everyday struggles we all have. It might be nice for some to back down on their rage with the team's recent struggles.

Weekend Slate

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the first inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson's absence will be a huge hole for this team moving forward, but the show goes on for a team looking to regain its confidence.

For the series against the Cardinals, Reds fans will see Brady Singer on Friday, Nick Lodolo on Saturday, and a returning Rhett Lowder in the Sunday finale take the mound.

As the entire fan base wishes Johnson well, nobody will want to perform better than his guys who take the mound for him.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) and Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) speak in the fifth inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds will look to stay above .500 on Friday night, and will also be looking for their first series win over the Cardinals this season. When the Cardinals came to Great American Ball Park last month, Mother Nature was the real winner. The teams only got to play two of the three that weekend, where they each earned a victory. The series winner this weekend will have bragging rights moving forward.

It may be a hard time for everyone in that Reds clubhouse, but this beautiful game could be the greatest distraction.