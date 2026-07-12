Terry Francona Makes Decision on Reds' Starting Rotation After Latest Brutal Injury

The Cincinnati Reds will be finishing up the first half of the 2026 season with their series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

A series victory is still a possibility for the Reds, but it's safe to say this weekend has turned into another nightmare for the franchise. On Saturday night, starting pitcher Nick Lodolo exited the game early in the sixth inning. The left-hander is once again dealing with blister issues.

With the Reds announcing that Lodolo has been put on the 15-day injured list, Reds manager Terry Francona is bringing a familiar face back to the starting rotation.

Doing What's Asked

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Charlie Goldsmith reports that Francona has revealed that Rhett Lowder is moving back to the starting rotation for the Reds. The move is expected to happen after the All-Star break.

Lowder had spent most of the 2026 season in the Reds' starting rotation. However, with the return of Hunter Greene, Lowder became the odd man out and has been working out of the bullpen.

In his last three starts before moving to the bullpen, Lowder was 0-3 and allowed 15 earned runs. In his two appearances from the bullpen, the Reds right-hander only allowed one run in five innings of work.

From a fan's perspective, it felt like Lowder was finding a little rhythm from the bullpen. But just as this season has gone, an injury has derailed everything, and now the puzzle pieces must be shifted once again.

Another Opportunity

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty (61) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 3, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Lowder hitting the injured list, the Reds have recalled Chase Petty from AAA Louisville. Petty has had a very up-and-down season in his appearances with the Reds in 2026.

Petty's last action with the team before being sent down to Louisville was on July 3rd against the Baltimore Orioles. The Reds right-hander went 1.2 innings, allowing zero runs in the team's 3-0 loss to the Orioles.

Can't Have It All At Once

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) is examined by a trainer after being hit by a line drive in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The MLB season is a long one. However, time can move pretty fast during one season. There was a moment in time when Lodolo and Greene felt like the pillars of the Reds' pitching staff. It felt like they had a chance to rule the National League.

Now, Greene is trying to get back in a rhythm after missing the majority of the first half of the season, and Lodolo is back to the drawing board on his blister issues. It has been that kind of season in Cincinnati.