Reds Set to Get Massive Boost With Two Key Pitchers Returning This Week
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Hunter Greene is ready to come back and join the Cincinnati Reds for the first time this season. After missing the first four months of the season, he is ready to return. Emilio Pagan will be activated on Tuesday.
Greene Ready To Go After Dominant String Of Rehab Starts
Greene made his final rehab start on Sunday, and he was impressive. He allowed just one hit over 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. He retired the final 16 batters he faced. Manager Terry Francona spoke on Monday on MLB Network Radio. In three rehab starts, he threw 14 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
"Hunter did really well," Francona said. "I think we are going to be in a position where he can probably start for us his next start."
Greene's return to the rotation is huge for the ballclub. He's been one of the better pitchers in the National League over the last two seasons, but unfortunately, the injuries have limited his availability. He missed several weeks last season with separate groin and back injuries, but once he returned, he dominated. In a September start, he threw a one-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs, carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning.
Greene's next start is scheduled for Friday or Saturday, per Gordon Wittenmyer. That lines up with five days’ rest for Friday and six days’ rest for Saturday. He is currently with the club.
Emilio Pagan Is Back
Joining Greene is closer Emilio Pagan. He has been sidelined since May 6 due to a hamstring injury. He was carted off the field. He threw and pitched in two rehab assignment games and was very efficient. He needed just 15 pitches between both outings. He is with the club in Milwaukee and will be activated on Tuesday, Francona confirmed in an interview on MLB Network Radio.
"I think we'll activate Pagan tomorrow (Tuesday)." Francona said. "He pitched yesterday, and we want to give him a day in between. I think that kind of makes sense."
If Pagan can remain healthy, he will provide a boost to an injury-depleted bullpen that has been performing better in recent games. Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft are each currently on the injured list and will likely miss significant time.
Pagan is 2-1 on the season with a 6.43 ERA. Last season, he was one of the better closers in baseball for a large portion of the season and set a career-high in saves with 32.
The Reds are fresh off of a series win in Pittsburgh as they move on to face the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee for a four-game series. They sit in last place in the National League Central at 39-43.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan