Reds Set to Get Massive Boost With Two Key Pitchers Returning This Week

Hunter Greene is ready to come back and join the Cincinnati Reds for the first time this season. After missing the first four months of the season, he is ready to return. Emilio Pagan will be activated on Tuesday.

Greene Ready To Go After Dominant String Of Rehab Starts

Louisville Bats rehab pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the St. Paul Saints during a rehabilitation assignment at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., on June 23, 2026. Greene, a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, is working his way back after elbow surgery in March. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene made his final rehab start on Sunday, and he was impressive. He allowed just one hit over 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. He retired the final 16 batters he faced. Manager Terry Francona spoke on Monday on MLB Network Radio. In three rehab starts, he threw 14 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

"Hunter did really well," Francona said. "I think we are going to be in a position where he can probably start for us his next start."

Greene's return to the rotation is huge for the ballclub. He's been one of the better pitchers in the National League over the last two seasons, but unfortunately, the injuries have limited his availability. He missed several weeks last season with separate groin and back injuries, but once he returned, he dominated. In a September start, he threw a one-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs, carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning.

Greene's next start is scheduled for Friday or Saturday, per Gordon Wittenmyer. That lines up with five days’ rest for Friday and six days’ rest for Saturday. He is currently with the club.

Emilio Pagan Is Back

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) high fives teammates after the victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Joining Greene is closer Emilio Pagan. He has been sidelined since May 6 due to a hamstring injury. He was carted off the field. He threw and pitched in two rehab assignment games and was very efficient. He needed just 15 pitches between both outings. He is with the club in Milwaukee and will be activated on Tuesday, Francona confirmed in an interview on MLB Network Radio.

"I think we'll activate Pagan tomorrow (Tuesday)." Francona said. "He pitched yesterday, and we want to give him a day in between. I think that kind of makes sense."

If Pagan can remain healthy, he will provide a boost to an injury-depleted bullpen that has been performing better in recent games. Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft are each currently on the injured list and will likely miss significant time.

Pagan is 2-1 on the season with a 6.43 ERA. Last season, he was one of the better closers in baseball for a large portion of the season and set a career-high in saves with 32.

The Reds are fresh off of a series win in Pittsburgh as they move on to face the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee for a four-game series. They sit in last place in the National League Central at 39-43.