The Cincinnati Reds announced the winners of their Minor League awards on Tuesday evening. Awards include: Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year, and Player Development Person of the Year.

Carter Graham Wins Player of the Year

Daytona Tortugas first baseman Carter Graham (8) and pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (21) make the play on a Palm Beach Cardinals runner during the first game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Graham had an excellent season. The Reds' eighth-round pick in 2023 out of Stanford broke out in a big way in his fourth season with the organization. He slashed .300/.421/.565 with 29 home runs, 93 RBI, 31 doubles, 13 stolen bases, and he struck out at just a 21 percent rate with a walk percentage near 15 percent. The Reds' General Manager spoke on Reds Hot Stove about Graham's season success.

"It was really good to see Carter put it together," Meador said. “He really had a breakout year after not having it go the way he wanted the year or two before. I don't know if he made a swing change as much as just really tightened up his approach. He did everything offensively: he got on base, he hit, hit for power, had a solid strikeout-to-walk. We moved him from Dayton to Chattanooga halfway through the season at the break, and he just kept going; then he carried it into the Fall League."

For context on how much of an improvement he made this season, his career home run total prior to this season was just 18. His career doubles total was 35 and he had a total of 86 RBI. His previous season-high for batting average was .240 and his career-best OPS was .676, which was last season in 2025.

The Reds added Graham to the 40-man roster on Tuesday. He was the only Rule 5-eligible player added to the 40-man roster. Cam Collier, Jay Allen II, Carlos Sanchez, Yerlin Confidan, Jose Acuna, and Ruben Ibarra are now Rule 5 Draft-eligible.

Dominican Summer League Pitcher Ysaias Escalona Wins Pitcher of the Year

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mario Soto walks the outfield, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Cincinnati Reds spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Escalona shined bright in a league that is known more for good hitting rather than dominant pitching. In 14 games, the 20-year-old went 10-0 with a 0.99 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and struck out 59 batters in 63 1/3 innings. He made 10 starts.

His advanced stats are off the charts. He left runners on base at an 87 percent rate. He forced a lot of ground balls at a 42 percent rate, and he had 8.38 strikeouts per nine innings with 2.56 walks per nine innings. Meador spoke on Escalona on Reds Hot Stove.

"Those numbers are pretty good in a high school league: a sub-one ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.“ Meador said. “To do that anywhere is pretty impressive, and it was really exciting to see the improvements he made from the year before as well. It will be fun to follow him next year and especially as he physically matures and continues to improve."

Escalona will most likely make the jump to the Arizona Complex League in 2027 to make his debut in the United States.

Hector Rodriguez Wins Hitter of the Year

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Hector Rodriguez (43) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez is the only player to play at the big-league level at any point in the season to win one of the team's awards. Rodriguez made his Major League debut on August 7 after a strong hitting run in Triple-A.

In 104 games in Louisville, he slashed .274/.347/.533 with 27 home runs, 16 doubles, four triples, and 69 RBI. In a two-week stretch, the 22-year-old hit a three-home-run game and hit for the cycle, becoming the only player in Louisville Bats franchise history to do so.

Rodriguez swings a lot, but makes a lot of contact. He showed flashes of the player he could become with the Reds, but did struggle to adjust to Major League pitching more often than not. If he can shore up his approach, he can be a fixture in the Reds' outfield for the foreseeable future.

Gary Van Tol Is The Reds Hitting and Development Person of the Year

February 14, 2018; Goodyear, AZ, USA; The Cincinnati Reds pitchers and catchers stretch prior to their workouts at the Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his second year with the organization and first season managing the Reds' Arizona Complex League team, Van Tol led the ACL Reds to a 35-24 record and won the ACL Central Division. The team also made it to the ACL World Series but lost to the ACL Rockies in Game 3 of a best-of-three series.

His prior résumé includes pitching at Treasure Valley Community College from 1986 to 1988 before he transferred to Gonzaga University. After his college playing career, he coached at Gonzaga for two seasons before becoming an assistant at Treasure Valley in 1996.

His position within the Reds' organization is his first opportunity in affiliate-ranked baseball. He was an assistant and a manager for two independent league teams from 2017 through 2024 before he was signed by the Reds.