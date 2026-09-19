Prior to going on the injured list in early May, Reds closer Emilio Pagan was having one of the worst starts to a season in his career when he injured his hamstring on the first pitch of his outing at Wrigley Field. Since returning on June 30, he's been one of the best closers in the league.

Leading the League In Saves Since Coming Back From Injury

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) and pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) celebrate defeating the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Pagan has 24 saves. Prior to his injury in May, he had six saves in eight opportunities with a 6.43 ERA. He's allowed just six earned runs since July 5 and has 18 saves during that stretch, the most in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, the season has been a complete disappointment from a team standpoint, sitting in last place in the division, eliminated from the postseason, and clinching their 19th losing season in 26 seasons.

“It’s a good feeling knowing I’m doing my job," Pagan told reporters postgame Friday, "and coming through for my team, but being honest, being in the playoffs is more important than individual statistics. It’s unfortunate the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”

The Reds finished April with a 20-11 record and were in first place in the National League Central. After making the playoffs in 2025, they looked right on track to being a serious threat in the division at minimum. Injuries, a bullpen collapse, an offense that is at the bottom of the league in everything other than home runs, and a poor starting rotation outside of Chase Burns caught up to them, and they finished the year with one of the worst records in baseball from May through the All-Star break.

Last season, Pagan had one of the best seasons of his career, setting a career high in saves. He was a prominent fixture in an uncertain Reds' bullpen at the beginning of the season that was looking at utilizing a "closer by committee.” After an Opening Day blown save by Ian Gibaut in 2025, Pagan earned that role and never looked back.

Reds Acquire Oswaldo Cabrera From Yankees Off Waivers, The Young Guys Should Play More

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Carlos Jorge (38) hits a triple against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds claimed Cabrera on waivers on Friday. He has just two seasons of 100 or more games in his career and is coming off of a gruesome ankle injury last season. This season in Triple-A, he's batting .288 and can play almost anywhere on the diamond defensively.

In Friday's game, Francona made some adjustments to the lineup to give some of the young players a chance to earn a spot for next season. He had Carlos Jorge leading off and Hector Rodriguez batting seventh. Jorge had an excellent minor league season between Double-A and Triple-A and has proven to be an great defender in center field since transitioning there in 2024.

Jorge went 1-3 with a triple and two runs scored, Rodriguez went 0-4 but has shown the ability to make solid contact even on outs. With the addition of Juan Brito and now Cabrera, the team should give these four players more playing time together now that there's nothing more to play for this season other than giving them playing time and chemistry together.