Reds’ Terry Francona Gets Candid About Offensive Struggles and the Importance of Defense

Matt McLain has never really found any consistency on offense over the last two seasons. After a promising rookie season in 2023, he's been among the bottom of the league in hitting since the start of 2025. Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters Thursday about McLain's future and the team’s struggles on offense and defense.

How Long Is Too Long Of A Leash?

Sep 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona stands in the dugout during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike McLain's offense, his defense has been good. This season, he's in the 89th percentile in Outs Above Average. On offense, his batting run value is -16, in the second percentile. The question with McLain is: how long do you let him go to try and figure it out? Francona gave us some insight into how he views the Reds' second baseman's future with the team.

"He's a very good base runner,“ Francona told Mike Petraglia. "He's a very good second baseman. He hits the ball out of the ballpark. He has not been hitting for a very good average. Okay, do you just send him to Triple-A or release him? No, I don't think so. I think if you think a guy has got it in there, you gotta show some patience. And the other thing is, too, is give me somebody better. If you don't, you're gonna make mistakes by pulling the plug too soon."

McLain's offense has been very inconsistent. Yes, he did deal with a shoulder injury that required surgery in 2024, and shoulder injuries take a long time to come back from and feel normal. The problem is, he's already 27, and he took a step back on offense this season. His batting average fell 35 points from .220 to .185. His OPS is at .615 and he has been striking out at a 28 percent rate and chasing at a 26 percent rate. He does have power; he has 15 home runs in each of the last two seasons. Francona expanded on McLain's offense.

"With him, when he steps on the fastball, everything else seems to fall into place," Francona said, "and he's capable for sure. He just hasn't always done it, and it's in there, though. I really believe it's in there."

McLain is going into his second year of arbitration this offseason, after meeting Super-Two status during last offseason. He's going to get more expensive. How long do you let him go before you move on?

What's The Future Look Like?

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Juan Brito (46) follows through on a single in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds may have someone who is better, but the sample size is extremely small. Juan Brito has looked fairly comfortable ever since being promoted when rosters expanded at the beginning of the month. Brito is slashing .361/.385/.583 with four extra-base hits, 10 RBI and has played serviceable defense at second base, at least in this short sample size.

Brito was acquired from the Guardians for cash considerations at the trade deadline. He's never been an elite hitter in the minor leagues, but he has had a couple of .800+ OPS seasons and a 20-home-run season. The defense will be a downgrade from McLain, but he has decent range and a good throwing arm. The issue with the Reds is prioritizing defense over offense when it comes to budgeting payroll.

"It's kind of been proven that when you're (chasing offense)" Francona said, "and we're always chasing offense, but that's a hard way to play. I think we were having meetings. I think it was yesterday. Unless you're an elite offensive player, you better be able to catch the ball. That's how I feel, and there are different opinions all over the game, which is why the game's so good. But when you're chasing offense, you better be a really good hitter if you're not going to catch the ball, because it hurts your team."

My question is: how bad of an offensive player do you have to be before it becomes an issue? The Reds have four players with over 200 plate appearances batting under .200 and two batters hitting under .165 with the same number of plate appearances. The Reds owe Ke'Bryan Hayes $30 million through 2029 with a $12 million club option for 2030. McLain is going to get more expensive; Elly De La Cruz is going into his first year of arbitration; there are rumors of Brady Singer being offered a $23 million qualifying offer.

The Reds need to be smart here. Nick Krall needs to look at this team and be real with himself, the ownership, the coaching staff, and the fans and think about whether he truly believes this team can win right now. If not, he needs to make every move he can to make this team a winner in the future, especially if he believes in Francona and wants him to be with the team past his current contract.