Reds Draft Pick Kenny Ishikawa Makes Major Decision on Baseball Future

The Cincinnati Reds received some good news from one of their 2026 MLB Draft picks on Friday.

Kenny Ishikawa announced on social media that he has decided to begin his professional baseball career with the Reds. Ishikawa had a unique decision to make after being selected by Cincinnati, as he was also drafted by the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.

After taking time to consider both opportunities, Ishikawa ultimately decided his future will be with the Reds.

"I have made the decision to begin my professional baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds after being selected in the 2026 MLB Draft," Ishikawa wrote.

Ishikawa made it clear that choosing between the two organizations wasn't easy.

"This was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I feel incredibly blessed to have been in a position where both the Orix Buffaloes and the Cincinnati Reds believed in me, drafted me, and gave me the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing professional baseball."

Two-Way Player

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs left fielder Kenny Ishikawa (14) catches for an out to end the first inning against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds drafted Kenny Ishikawa in the 13th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Ishikawa showed off his ability as a two-way player during his time at Georgia. In 48 games at the plate, he slashed .336/.475/.472 with 10 extra-base hits. He also made 10 appearances on the mound, but struggled to a 14.44 ERA, allowing 23 runs on 21 hits across 14 1/3 innings.

The Reds Director of Amateur Scouting Joe Katuska had high praise for him.

"Kenny is a pretty fascinating kid," Katuska said. "He was in Hawaii until he was seven, moved to Japan, went to college his first year in Japan, then Seattle U, and then Georgia. We saw continued progression from him. He fought a foot injury this year. He got hit by a pitch and broke his foot and really wasn't able to get on track on the mound."

He was also asked directly if the Reds will let him try to both pitch and play the field.

"I think that is the idea," Katuska continued. "We still have to have conversations about it fully. I think we project him further on the mound than we do a position player, but I think we are going to entertain two-way to begin with."

Ishikawa is a player the Reds really liked and getting him to sign in the States and turn down an offer in Japan is a big deal.

"I am honored to join the Cincinnati Reds organization and can’t wait to get to work," Ishikawa wrote. "This is only the beginning."