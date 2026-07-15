Top Local Prospect Has Made His Choice Between Kentucky and the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds will not be signing one of the most intriguing local players from their 2026 draft class.

According to Drew Franklin of KSR, Moeller High School graduate and Kentucky football and baseball commit Matt Ponatoski is expected to enroll at Kentucky rather than begin his professional career.

The Reds selected Ponatoski with the No. 542 overall pick in the 18th round of the MLB Draft despite him being ranked No. 208 on MLB Pipeline's draft board. While there was always a chance Cincinnati could lure him away from college with an above-slot bonus, all signs now point to Ponatoski heading to Lexington.

The Reds viewed Ponatoski's future primarily on the mound. Director of amateur scouting Joe Katuska said the organization believed focusing solely on pitching would give the two-sport standout the best opportunity to reach his potential.

"We think that his projection moving forward is as a pitcher," Katuska said. "In his situation, because it has been limited innings in the past, it has been football, it has been hitting, there has been so many things on his plate. We think the best path for him is picking one lane and sticking with that. From our perspective, it would be to sign him and develop him as a pitcher primarily."

This isn't a surprise, but the news was made official on Wednesday afternoon.

Carter Graham Continues to Impress

Reds prospect Carter Graham was named both the Midwest League Player of the Month and the Reds' Minor League Player of the Month after an incredible June. Graham slashed .354 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, a .829 slugging percentage and a 1.319 OPS with High-A Dayton. He also homered once in his lone game with Double-A Chattanooga during the month.

Graham's 11 home runs were the second-most hit in a single month in Dayton Dragons franchise history, trailing only Austin Kearns' 14 in July 2000. He also became the first Dayton player to earn Midwest League Player of the Month honors since Blake Dunn in April 2023.

The Reds drafted Graham in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Stanford.

Graham has played all over the field this season in High-A and Double-A, seeing time at first base, third base, and left field. In his last 78 games, he's crushed the ball, slashing .330/.452/.616 in 78 games.

Graham is a prospect to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the season.