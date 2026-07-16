Reds Make Intriguing Pick, Draft Rare Two-Way Prospect

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Kenny Ishikawa in the 13th round of the 2026 MLB Draft. After transferring from Seattle to the University of Georgia in 2026, Ishikawa saw much more success as a hitter.

In 48 games, the outfielder slashed .336/.475/.472 with 10 extra-base hits. In 10 games on the mound, he struggled with an ERA of 14.44. He gave up 23 runs on 21 hits in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

While his pitching numbers weren't great, the Reds reportedly liked what they saw from him on the mound during the fall and appear to view his future more as a pitcher.

Joe Katuska, the Director, Amateur Scouting for the Reds spoke about Ishikawa after the draft.

"Kenny is a pretty fascinating kid," Katuska said. "He was in Hawaii until he was seven, moved to Japan, went to college his first year in Japan, then Seattle U, and then Georgia. We saw continued progression from him. He fought a foot injury this year. He got hit by a pitch and broke his foot and really wasn't able to get on track on the mound."

"We saw him look really good in the fall as a pitcher and that is what is most intriguing about him. Anyone with the athletic ability to play a position in the SEC and also pitch, that says a lot for what their future is."

Katuska was asked directly if the Reds will start out letting him play two ways.

"I think that is the idea," he continued. "We still have to have conversations about it fully. I think we project him further on the mound than we do a position player, but I think we are going to entertain two-way to begin with."

I like the idea of the Reds letting him try both, at least at the start of his professional career. You can always narrow his focus to one later on, but there's no harm in giving him the opportunity early.

Reds Confident They'll Sign Fifth Round Pick Out of High School

Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era on field Reds hat in the game of the Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds used their first high school pick of the 2026 MLB Draft on shortstop Dylan Bowen out of Hanover Central High School in Indiana. Bowen, who is committed to Oklahoma State and will turn 19½ later this year, is ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 105 draft prospect. Reds amateur scouting director Joe Katuska said the organization knows Bowen well after following him throughout the showcase circuit and believes it will be able to sign the athletic middle infielder.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to sign him like I said, nothing is done at this point," Katuska said. "Very athletic kid, up the middle player. I watched him all summer on the showcase circuit and he actually played for our scout team in the fall. He’s a kid that we know really well. We are pretty confident on that one."

Katuska went onto say he can play multiple infield positions.