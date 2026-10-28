Reds' Dream Offseason: Three Moves That Would Change Everything

The Cincinnati Reds have a young core capable of competing in the National League, but their 2026 season exposed several weaknesses that must be addressed this winter.

Cincinnati finished 75-87, posted a 4.83 team ERA and struggled to generate consistent offense beyond Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. The Reds have promising pieces to build around, but they'll need more production at the plate and greater consistency on the mound to take the next step.

Here are three moves the Reds could make this offseason to put themselves in a much better position to compete in 2027.

1. Sign outfielder Ian Happ

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ tosses his bat after hitting a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds need an outfielder who can provide more than occasional power, and Ian Happ could offer a well-rounded upgrade to the lineup. The longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder and former Cincinnati Bearcat is entering free agency after completing his three-year, $61 million contract, giving the Reds an opportunity to add an experienced hitter without surrendering prospects in a trade.

Happ's 2026 season was underwhelming by his usual standards, as he hit .218 with 24 home runs and a .738 OPS. However, his track record suggests there is still plenty of value in his bat. He has hit at least 20 home runs in six seasons and has averaged 22 homers per year over the past six seasons, while his ability to draw walks could help an offense that needs to create more scoring opportunities.

Defensively, Happ would also bring considerable experience to the outfield. He has won four consecutive Gold Gloves in left field through 2025, providing the Reds with a dependable defender while giving manager Terry Francona additional flexibility with his lineup.

Happ wouldn't single-handedly transform the offense, but his combination of power, plate discipline and defense would address multiple needs at once. For a Reds team looking to take the next step, that's the kind of balanced addition worth pursuing.

2. Sign starting pitcher Chris Bassitt

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) delivers a pitch during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hunter Greene expected to miss the 2027 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, the Reds need another established starter who can take pressure off their younger arms. Chris Bassitt could provide that experience, particularly if Cincinnati can bring him in on a short-term contract rather than committing to a long-term deal.

The 37-year-old right-hander went 9-5 with a 4.59 ERA across 102 innings in 2026, numbers that reflect some legitimate concerns about his effectiveness moving forward. However, Bassitt has a longer track record of dependable production, including a 3.96 ERA over 170 innings with the Blue Jays in 2025. His experience navigating different lineups and his ability to work with an extensive repertoire of pitches could make him a useful addition to a rotation that will need contributions from several young starters.

There would be risk involved in signing a pitcher entering his late 30s, but the Reds don't necessarily need another ace to improve their rotation. They need someone capable of providing competitive innings while their younger starters continue developing. If Bassitt can return to his 2025 form, he could be a valuable addition without requiring a long-term financial commitment.

3. Re-sign catcher Tyler Stephenson

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) smiles wearing his Players' Weekend gear against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have another important decision to make behind the plate, where Tyler Stephenson is entering free agency after spending his entire professional career with Cincinnati. Allowing him to leave would create a significant roster question, especially with top catching prospect Alfredo Duno not expected to be ready for Opening Day in 2027.

Stephenson hit .241 with 15 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .727 OPS across 130 games in 2026. Those numbers don't make him an elite offensive catcher, but they demonstrate the value of having an established major league player at a position where finding reliable production can be difficult. He also generated 2.5 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, suggesting his overall contribution extended beyond his batting line.

Re-signing Stephenson wouldn't be the offseason's flashiest move, but it could be an important one. Cincinnati needs to improve its roster without creating new holes in the process, and retaining a productive major league catcher would allow the front office to focus its remaining resources on the outfield and starting rotation.

The Bottom Line

Signing Ian Happ, adding Chris Bassitt and re-signing Tyler Stephenson wouldn't guarantee a postseason run, but it would address three important weaknesses without sacrificing Cincinnati's farm system. Happ would bring power, plate discipline and defensive reliability to the outfield, Bassitt would add much-needed experience to a rotation missing Hunter Greene, and Stephenson would provide continuity behind the plate while Alfredo Duno continues developing.

The Reds don't need to overhaul their roster, but they need to make smart investments that complement their young core and give it a better chance to succeed. If Cincinnati is serious about contending in 2027, this is the type of offseason that could turn a promising group into a legitimate playoff threat.