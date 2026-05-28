Reds End Up on Wrong Side of Brutal Offensive Stat in Loss to Mets

It was a night to forget for the Cincinnati Reds' offense yesterday. Despite eight hits and walking nine times, the offense was only able to muster up two runs in their 4-2 loss to the New York Mets.

How does that happen? Well, the Reds were just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday night and left a staggering 17 runners on base.

It's the most runners the Reds have left on base in a game since August 31, 2022, according to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus.

From 2023 to 2025, MLB teams left runners on base 17 or more times just three times total. This season, there have already been six instances where this has happened.

The Reds had one final chance against Devin Williams in the ninth. They loaded the bases on three walks, but Dane Myers and Blake Dunn struck out to end the threat.

Reds manager Terry Francona was confident they were going to come through.

"That’s one of those where until we walked in, I thought we were going to win."

Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Learning Getting Comfortable at New Positions

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reds prospect Edwin Arroyo has gotten off to a huge start for Triple-A Louisville and he's starting to move around the diamond a bit more, playing some second base and third base in addition to shortstop.

Earlier this week, Arroyo spoke with Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer about learning the two new positions.

"Good," Arroyo told Brennan. "If I move my feet, I am good in any position. So I think good. Second base, I've played before I got drafted. Not third base, but I feel good over there."

Arroyo has five errors this season, four of which have come in his 33 games at shortstop, and one that came in his 15 games at second base.

"One thing that has never been questioned is his defense and he still very much has the chops to play shortstop, with the actions and arm to stay there for a long time," Baseball Savant's scouting report read. "He did get introduced to second base last year and he’ll continue to focus on both sides of the bag, giving the Reds options should they need help in Cincinnati now that he’s on the roster."

It's not a matter of if Arroyo gets to the big leagues this season, it's a matter of when and how soon.